Windsor man charged in alleged sexual exploitation of two teens

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 36-year-old Windsor man is facing charges following a human trafficking investigation involving two teenage girls.

Windsor police say the investigation began in March after receiving a report that a 16-year-old girl had been coerced into providing sexual services to an adult man.

Investigators allege the suspect picked up two 16-year-old girls on multiple occasions, provided them with alcohol, took them to hotels in South Windsor, and paid them after engaging in sexual activity.

Police arrested Steven Allan Marles on July 28 in the 1000 block of Parkview Avenue.

He is charged with three counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Windsor Police Human Trafficking Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4343.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.