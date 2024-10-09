A Windsor man has been arrested following an investigation into child exploitation.

On Tuesday, the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received information about possible child sex trafficking from the United States’ National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).



Windsor police say a social media company reported a possible child sexual abuse attempt by its users.



Through investigation, officers identified the location of a suspect in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East.



That same day, officers executed a search warrant and arrested the suspect. Evidence was seized including electronic devices.



A 24-year-old has been charged with making child pornography and arranging a sexual offence against a child by telecommunication.

