A 24-year-old Windsor man convicted of possessing child pornography has been arrested again.

LaSalle police say the man was arrested earlier this month for breaching conditions.

According to police, the man was sentenced in May 2024 and was subject to a prohibition order preventing him from attending community centres.

Police say the man was seen at the Vollmer Recreation Complex on October 18 participating in a sporting activity.

Members of the Joint LaSalle and Windsor Police Bail Compliance Unit started an investigation and arrested the man on October 22.

He's charged with one count of breaching an order from a sexual offense conviction.

The man remains in custody pending another bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.