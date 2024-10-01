A 24-year-old Windsor man is facing assault charges after an incident in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say on September 19, officers were called to a parking lot outside of a business on McNaughton Avenue West for a reported assault.



According to police, the victim tried to talk to the man about his parking and the driver sprayed the victim with pepper spray.



Police say the man fled the area but with help of video surveillance was identified and a warrant was issued for his arrest.



Tuesday morning, provincial police told Chatham-Kent police, they had the man in custody.



He's charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

