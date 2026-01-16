A Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges after failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

On Thursday, Jan. 15, shortly after 2:45 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police was assisting a tow truck at a collision on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Police state that a vehicle passed the cruiser, who had emergency lights on, without moving into the other lane.

Through investigation, a 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level above 80, dangerous operation, and failing to move into another lane for an emergency vehicle.

Their license has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

He will appear in a Windsor court at a later date to answer to the charges.

The OPP are reminding drivers to respect Ontario's Move Over Law, which indicates that when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped with its lights flashing, motorists must slow down and, if safe, move into another lane.

Failure to comply can result in fines, demerit points, and most critically, serious injury or death.