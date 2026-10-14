Windsor man charged after crash, foot pursuit

A Windsor man faces several charges after a crash and foot pursuit.

Police say an officer was driving along in the 3900 block of Tecumseh Road East shortly after 5 p.m. Friday when a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction passed at a high rate of speed.

The driver reportedly lost control and struck a utility pole before running from the scene.

Officers arrested the 38-year-old as he tried to enter an apartment building.

Police say suspected crack cocaine was later found inside the vehicle.

He’s charged with drug possession, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving while prohibited.

Police say he was also ticketed for driving while under two licence suspensions.