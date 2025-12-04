A Windsor man is facing charges after an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) on an OPP patrol vehicle in Essex triggered a notification.

On November 24, 2025, at approximately 1:12 p.m., an officer on general patrol on Highway 3 in Essex was alerted by the ALPR of a traffic infraction.

The investigation into the notification has resulted in a 45-year-old man being arrested and charged with uttering threats, obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, driving while under suspension, failing to properly wear a seat belt, and driving with a coated window-view obstructed.

The ALPR system continuously scans license plates around a patrol vehicle and notifies the operating officer of any hits. For example, if the system scanned the license plate of a stolen vehicle, it would notify the officer of a potential criminal offense.

