Windsor man charged after alleged unprovoked restaurant stabbing

A Windsor police cruiser seen in Windsor, Ont. on July 14, 2026. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)

A 48-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after an allegedly unprovoked stabbing at a downtown restaurant Thursday night.

Windsor police say officers were called to a restaurant in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 following reports of a stabbing.

Investigators allege the suspect approached the victim while shouting racial slurs before swinging a knife and striking him in the head. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say officers located and arrested the suspect about 20 minutes later at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Elliott Street West.

The 48-year-old man, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-258-6111, ext. 4830, or Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.