A Windsor man is celebrating a large lottery win.

Dennis Duperron won "Ontario's jackpot" of $1,593,000 in the November 8 LOTTARIO draw.

The 61-year-old says he plays the same set of numbers every time, and this time it paid off.

While collecting his win in Toronto, he stated he had to check his ticket two or three times to be sure that he won.

He says his family didn't believe him at first.

With his winnings, Duperron says he plans to share his winnings with his family, purchase a new car, and plans to buy a horse.

LOTTARIO is Ontario's first terminal lotto game. Tickets are $1 and the draws take place every Saturday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro-Canada on Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.