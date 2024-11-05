A Windsor man has been arrested following a fraud investigation in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say officers completed a fraud investigation in June 2023, where an elderly woman was defrauded of over $20,000 in a Grandparent scam.

According to police, the fraud involved a family member needing help.

Chatham-Kent police say the 23-year-old man was arrested by Windsor police on Monday, November 4 on an outstanding warrant from Chatham-Kent.

The man has been released and will appear in court on December 9.