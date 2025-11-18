24 people, including a Windsor man, have been arrested following $200-million dollar raids at illegal cannabis production sites in Ontario.

Provincial Police began an investigation involving non-Indigenous organized criminal networks on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville.

Search warrants were executed over two-days in September and four sites were dismantled leading to the seizure of 72,000 pot plants, and the arrest of 10 people who face 21 charges.

Seven additional raids took place between October 1st and 7th, resulting in nearly 47,000 cannabis plants being seized worth an estimated $79-million.

3.7-million contraband cigarettes and 35,600 kilograms of fine cut contraband tobacco worth more than $9.8 million were also confiscated, along with commercial-level cigarette production equipment and numerous items as offence-related property, valued at approximately $358,400

27-year old Elijah McPherson of Windsor is charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He'll appear in a Belleville court on December 1st.

Tyendinaga Police Service Acting Sergeant Chris Brinklow says, "We are grateful for the continued patience and support of our community as this investigation continued. The second phase of enforcement has concluded, further exposing the extent to which non-community members have exploited our land for profit. The enforcement between September 24 and October 7 resulted in the seizure of more than 118,000 illicit cannabis plants valued at more than $200 million from numerous illegal production sites in our community. A total of 19 non-community members have been charged. These operations have enriched organized crime while offering no benefit to our people. The Tyendinaga Police Service remains committed to protecting our territory and ensuring that those who violate our rights and responsibilities are held accountable."