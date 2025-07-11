A Windsor man is $1.2-million richer following a lotto win.

Jeffrey Petrusenko of Windsor matched all ten numbers on the Daily Keno 10 Pick on May 4 to win $1,250,000.

Petrusenko, who works in the automotive industry, has been playing the lottery with OLG for nearly 15 years.

The 36-year-old says this was only his second time playing the Daily Keno but decided to add the ticket to his purchase when he saw a promotion by the OLG where you buy four Lotto 6/49 and you get one free ticket.

He says he received an email from OLG notifying him of the win, and at first he thought he only won $1,000. However, he states that he opened the OLG app and say he matched all 10 numbers.

Petrusenko says he plans to invest and treat himself to a vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.