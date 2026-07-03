Windsor made vehicles selling well

Stellantis has released sales figures for the first half of 2026.

Year to date sales are up 6%, with 62,444 vehicles sold so far.

Windsor made minivans remain Canada’s best-selling minivan, according to a release from the automaker.

“Halfway through 2026, Stellantis Canada continues to build momentum across our portfolio of brands,” said Trevor Longley, President, Stellantis Canada. “Strong demand for the Canadian-assembled Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Charger, alongside gains from Dodge Durango, our Ram truck lineup and the all-new Jeep Cherokee Hybrid, helped drive our results. As we look to the second half of the year, we’re expanding customer choice with exciting new additions, including the Dodge Durango R/T 392 and the return of the Ram 1500 TRX and Rumble Bee muscle truck.”

For the Chrysler Grand Caravan, year to date sales are down 23% with 2,539 sold.

Chrysler Pacifica sales are up 13% with 6,146 sold.

For the Dodge Charger LB, 473 have been sold as sales rose 31% higher compared with the same period last year.

In May, Stellantis announced FaSTLAne 2030, the company’s five-year strategic plan, which calls for 35% volume and 25% revenue growth through 2030 and a 50% increase in market coverage with the launch of 11 all-new vehicles over the same period in North America.