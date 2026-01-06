The Windsor-built minivan is the number one selling minivan in Canada.

FCA Canada has released its fourth quarter sales and full-year sales for 2025. The Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivans posting a 65 per cent increase in sales compared to 2024.

The company states that 2,970 of the Chrysler Pacifica vans were sold from October to December, compared to 1,275 during the same quarter in 2024 - a 133 per cent increase.

For the entire year, sales were up 95 per cent with 10,671 Pacifica's sold throughout 2025 compared to 5,486 in the 2024 calendar year.

Meanwhile, sales of the Windsor-built Chrysler Grand Caravan saw a slight increase in the fourth quarter with 1,148 vans sold compared to 973 during the same quarter last year - an 18 per cent increase.

The Grand Caravan recorded a 30 per cent increase in sales year-over-year, with 6,017 sold throughout 2025 compared to 4,643 in 2024.

The new Windsor-made Dodge Charger is seeing an increase in sales with 114 sold from October to December, compared to only 54 during the same quarter in 2024 - a 111 per cent increase. Throughout 2025, 689 Dodge Chargers were sold.

FCA Canada reports that overall sales were down throughout 2025, with 27,340 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 11 per cent versus Q4 of the prior year. Sales for full-year 2025 were 114,720 units, down 12 per cent year-over-year.