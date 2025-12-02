The City of Windsor is looking to designate six properties associated with the University of Windsor as heritage buildings.

A notice of intent was presented to the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee on Monday afternoon, which looked to designate the six buildings as official heritage buildings.

Those buildings include Assumption College - Hall #3 and Chapel, Dillon Hall U of W, Memorial Hall, the John H. Rodd House, the John Stuart House, and the Kamen House.

Currently, all six of these buildings are listed as heritage, but not officially designated under the Windsor Municipal Heritage Register.

If these buildings are not officially designated, the properties will lose all heritage status and will be removed from the Windsor Register as of January 1, 2027, leading to risks such as demolition and loss of heritage.

While each of these buildings feature heritage criteria based on their architectural style, they each are pivotal properties to the University of Windsor's history.

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 councillor and committee member, and an alumni of the University of Windsor, says the community is aware of the importance of these buildings.

"You see those buildings, you understand where they are, you understand the history behind it, you understand the University of Windsor's story that so many successful people in Canada sat in those seats, were in that building, and did amazing things."

He says this shows there are historical assets that need to be protected.

"There's a culmination, at least at the Standing Committee level, of a lot of great work to identify these historical assets on the campus of the University of Windsor, and to take one additional step forward to protect those assets in perpetuity. Really, really pleased to see that go forward."

McKenzie says the university has been a great team player in getting these buildings designated.

"This is the fun part of doing heritage. Sometimes it's not as much fun because you get into financial challenges, you have some folks who may not want the designation to go forward despite the fact that they have a historically significant asset. So, in this case, we had none of that, we had cooperation and collaboration."

Windsor city council will need to provide final approval at a later date.

Following the Ontario Heritage Act process, if there are no delays in the approval process, the six buildings are expected to be designated in the next three to four months.

As of Nov. 5, 2025, the Windsor Municipal Heritage Register includes 1,272 properties, with 881 listed but not designated.

Background on each proposed property: