Orkin Canada has released its annual list of Canada's top 25 "rattiest" cities.

Toronto once again claimed the top spot.

Four cities in British Columbia rounded out the top 5 as Vancouver, Kelowna, Burnaby, and Victoria ranked behind Toronto.

The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments, for rats and mice, that Orkin Canada carried out from Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2024.

Windsor wasn't on the list of the Top 25 "Ratties Cities" in Canada but did place 20th in Ontario.

The pest control company is warning homeowners that rodents are very active at this time of year as they seek food, water, and shelter.

Homeowners are being urged to 'close, trim, and cut' to prevent rats from getting into their homes by doing the following:

Close the Gap: Seal any cracks or holes in the foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.

Trim the Trees: Keep shrubbery cut back at least one metre from the exterior walls of the home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

Cut Off the Water: Eliminate any moisture sources—a necessity for pest survival—such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.

The City of Windsor also offers a free rodent control program.