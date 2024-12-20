The Windsor Lifeline Outreach is helping those in need of food this holiday season.

This year, Angie Goulet with RE/MAX has donated 600 turkeys in support of Windsor Lifeline Outreach's Holiday Hampers that they normally give to their clients.

The hampers include a number of items such as a turkey or a chicken, stuffing, vegetables, treats and desserts.

Over 450 food hampers will be given to those in need in the community who have registered on Friday morning.

Jackie Putterman with Windsor Lifeline Outreach says the gift by Angie Goulet with RE/MAX has been a blessing.

"And they've donated I believe 600 turkey's to us, and we've had other donations of food, and because of that we were able to increase our Holiday Hampers substantially. So, we're really happy about that because there's so much food insecurity in our city now."

She says the need has grown in the community.

"It's difficult sometimes to even keep our doors open, and see our clients on a regular basis, so to be able to do this for the community is truly a gift to us and to the rest of the community. I think we feel so blessed that we've been able to do this."

Putterman says the hamper is filled with goodies.

"There's turkey and stuffing, some fresh vegetables, some canned vegetables, I think we have some treats and there'll be some treats for children as well. So everyone will have something. And we also have some chickens that are going out in the hampers because not everybody is familiar with cooking a turkey."

Last year, Windsor Lifeline Outreach provided approximately 150 Holiday Hampers.

Windsor Lifeline Outreach provides food, clothing, nutrition, and further supports to those in need locally.