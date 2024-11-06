A Windsor lawyer is once again helping local youth this holiday season.

Francesca Provenzano, an associate lawyer at Greg Monforton & Partners, Injury Lawyers, is hosting her 6th annual "Sacks for Santa" fundraiser.

She says she started to collect donations this week and will collect until December 13.

Provenzano is asking the community to donate backpacks, blankets, winter clothing, hygiene products, water bottles and non-perishable snacks.

She says she's always looking to do more for the community.

"I'm looking for donations to fill backpacks for youth in need," she says. "I'm looking for winter gear and daily essentials to fill those backpacks to give to the Windsor Youth Centre and The Bridge youth facility in Leamington.

Provenzano says since 2019, more than 1,500 backpacks filled with items have been donated to local youth.

"I started this by myself back in 2019 and we filled 100 backpacks back then and last year we did over 500," says Provenzano. "So we're looking to get more donations each year especially with our financial climate these days, people are more in need than ever. So looking forward to breaking a record this year."

She says donations can be dropped off at the Greg Monforton & Partners office inside the Chrysler Building at 1 Riverside Drive.