The Windsor Lancers football team will kick off their quarter-final game this afternoon.

The fourth-seed Lancers will welcome their Ontario University Athletics opponent - the fifth-ranked Queen's Gaels - at Alumni Stadium.

The two teams went head-to-head during the Lancers home opener game, where they defeated the Gaels 25-21.

Both teams have identical 5-3 records going into the post-season.

The Lancers started the season undefeated, winning five straight games, however the team is currently wrapping up the season on a three-game losing streak.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Jean-Paul Circelli, Lancers football head coach, says it's very special to play at home.

"Our players feed off that energy, and it's very difficult for opposing teams to come down the [Highway] 401 to what we call the end of the road, playing in front of a raucous crowd, and our guys really just feed off that energy. And it's a special place to play, it's a special city to represent. So, we're really looking forward to this contest."

He says despite three straight losses each game is its own contest.

"For us, it's just trying to get ourselves healthy and making sure that we can execute our game plan, and we think we match up very well with Queen's. So despite maybe not coming in as hot as when we started, I don't think it makes a big difference, especially when we're talking playoff football where you've got one chance so you either show up, or you don't."

Circelli says the team has the talent to move forward.

"For us we rely on the ground game a lot more, and we really lean on our defence. And the one thing a lot of teams have said is after they played us, they're physically beat up. So we're going to count on that blue collar mentality when we get into this game."

Stakes are high as both teams look to advance for a chance to hoist the Yates Cup.

The Lancers last won the Yates Cup conference championship in 1975.

The game at Alumni Stadium will start at 3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the gate.