Windsor Lancers football team to face Mustangs in semi-final match-up

The Windsor Lancers football team are hoping to keep their championship hopes alive with a big road win Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Lancers are heading to London to take on the seventh-ranked Western Mustangs in an Ontario University Athletics (OUA) semi-final.

Windsor is coming off a 28-24 playoff win over Guelph and has now won six straight games.

Running back Weagbe Mombo says the team is excited for another chance to advance in the playoffs.

“Honestly, the guys are pretty excited, another opportunity to play another playoff game, win or go home. You know, last year we were in the same position. So hopefully we make the most of this opportunity this year.”

He says both the Lancers and Mustangs have strong running games and will be an interesting match-up.

“I think we match up pretty well. We kind of have a similar play style. We like to run the ball, both teams. We’re really strong up front. We take pride in our offensive lines and defensive lines.”

He says the team knows the importance of every play when it comes to playoffs.

“Every play has its own importance. For example, you drop a pass on second and long, that play will be magnified, versus in the regular season, you drop a pass, it’s onto the next play, and hopefully you can make it up. So I feel like just every play has importance in the playoffs, it’s magnified.”

Mombo, who was recently drafted by the Toronto Argonauts, has recorded 397 rushing yards and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Saturday’s game gets underway at 1 p.m. in London.

The winner will advance to the Yates Cup championship.