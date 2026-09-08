Windsor Labour Day rally highlights stalled contract talks for teachers

Students return to class Tuesday while teachers are without a new collective agreement.

Negotiations with the provincial government remain at a standstill, and several unions, including the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), are waiting for a ruling from the Ontario Labour Relations Board over what issues should be negotiated centrally and locally.

Speaking at Windsor’s Labour Day Parade, OSSTF District 9 President Erin Roy says educators were hoping to have a deal in place before students returned.

“It’s disappointing that we’re starting the school year this way. I think that there was lots of desire on the part of the unions to have a collective agreement in place at the beginning of the school year,” Roy said.

“Unfortunately, the government dragged their heels. We’re now going to the labour board, which is just another tactic to drag their heels. So going into the school year with some uncertainty again.”

She says members are frustrated by what they see as further delays in the bargaining process.

“Nobody wants to start the school year this way. Everybody would just like to have some relative peace, but unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at,” she said.

Roy says educators want a contract that keeps pace with the cost of living.

“Grocery prices, gas prices are increasing, so obviously cost of living. I’m sure that we’re looking for a real wage increase. And also they’re worried a little bit about benefits and things like that because all of that’s becoming more expensive,” she said.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said last month he was optimistic agreements can be reached and expects schools to operate normally throughout the school year.

The province and unions remain at odds over bargaining structure, with strike action still a possibility if negotiations fail.

-With files from CTV News