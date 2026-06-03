Windsor judge acquits former high school coach of sex offences

A former Windsor high school coach has been acquitted of sex offences after the judge dismissed evidence brought forward in the case — by both the complainants and the accused.

On Wednesday morning, Michael Hampden-Carter, 40, was found not guilty of allegations of inappropriate relationships with former teenage students.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation for alleged offences in 2022, when the complainants were between 16 and 17 years old.

Hampden-Carter was a coach at a Windsor high school.

“It should have been obvious that driving students home, possessing the students’ personal phone number[s], communicating with students outside school channels, using profanity in their presence, and disclosing aspects of his sexual history were actions that were highly risky and wholly inappropriate,” said Justice Brian Dube in his lengthy decision.

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The judge dismissed the evidence of three female complainants, saying he wasn’t “impressed” with their testimony and found they lacked consistency and credibility.

He went so far as to call one of the complainants “vindictive” in her “unnecessarily disparaging” comments about Hampden-Carter.

Justice Dube said the complainant’s evidence concerning one incident in Hampden-Carter’s vehicle was inconsistent with the evidence of an eye witness who the judge believed entirely; however, the judge said he was also “unimpressed” with Hampden-Carter’s evidence as well.

“Even if I were to accept the accused’s explanation for engaging in this conduct, which I do not, such behaviour, while not necessarily criminal in and of itself, reflects a serious lapse in professional judgment and appropriate boundaries,” the judge said.

Justice Dube ruled, in the end, he was left with “lingering concerns” and reasonable doubt that Hampden-Carter’s actions were criminal and so he found him not guilty.

The Greater Essex County District School Board confirmed Wednesday Hampden-Carter is no longer its employee.