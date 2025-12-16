The Windsor Islamic Association is once again collecting monetary donations for its 6th annual Keep Us Warm Campaign.

Campaign volunteer Zaid Khan says donations will be used to buy winter jackets, hats, scarves, and other winter items.

He says while the association collects donations, it has already started to distribute items to this year's recipients.

Khan says this year's partners include the Francophone Community Centre, Nisa Homes, Hiatus House, and Welcome Centre for Women.

"We basically take donations and buy new winter clothing, including jackets, hats, scarves, and items, and we distribute them through the different organizations that are here to help those in need in Windsor," says Khan.

He says the campaign has reached a lot of people, but the need is still there.

"The idea was to grow it year over year, and since then we've distributed about 2,000-plus coats as well as more than 50,000 winter items like hats, scarves, and gloves, and sometimes we've also done food and hygiene items as well," he says.

Khan says the community continues to support the campaign.

"It's honestly one of the most beautiful things to see people coming together with that element of selflessness and compassion to put the money and their time, their effort, and their prayers behind this to help those in need," says Khan.

He says the association hopes to help 500 people this year.

Khan says in the first five years of the campaign, more than 2,000 coats have been purchased, and more than 50,000 winter items like hats, scarves, and gloves have been distributed.