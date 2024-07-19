The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is putting out the call for volunteers.

This year's festival is the 20th anniversary and will run over 11 days from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3.



Vincent Georgie, executive director of WIFF says volunteers must be 18 years or older.



"If you want to volunteer in the theatres, in the box office, with our tech team, and some of event set up and tear down. Really there's all sorts of options for people that want to volunteer."



He says the festival is felixible with volunteer schedules.



"The minimum commitment is four shifts over the course of the festival but we can work with our volunteers based on their schedules and what's possible. But we seem to work that out pretty well, I mean it's a very exciting time obviously, it's 11 full days during the festival and people have a lot of fun with it."



Georgie says they are looking to put together a team of 200 people.



"The best feedback we get from all our visiting guests, tourists and filmmakers is that our own team, in the community sense, is absolutely fantastic."



The application deadline is Aug. 9 .



WIFF showcases films from all around the world, and has grown exponentially over the past few years.



This year it intends to present more than 300 screenings, and will offer audiences 4 screening venues throughout downtown Windsor.



Last year saw over 42,000 tickets sold, across three venues in downtown.



In 2019, WIFF was named the largest volunteer-run film festival in Canada by Toronto International Film Festival Film Circuit partners.

