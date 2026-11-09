Windsor increasing efforts for woody invasive species control in local parks

The City of Windsor is working to increase efforts to control invasive woody species in tallgrass prairie and oak savanna ecosystems at local parks.

Work will begin as early as Nov. 16, weather permitting, at Oakwood Natural Area, Spring Garden Natural Area, Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, Ojibway Park, Black Oak Heritage Park, and other significant habitat areas at Dr. Bruce and Kathryn White Memorial Park.

The work will continue through the winter, stopping by March 15, 2027.

Targeted species include Autumn Olive, Honeysuckle, Multiflora Rose, European Buckthorn, Black Locust, and Tree-of-Heaven.

Park and trail closures won’t be necessary, but park users are asked to stay on authorized trails and keep pets on leashes at all times.