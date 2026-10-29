Windsor hosts Canada-U.S. Women’s World’s exhibition match

One of hockey's biggest rivalries was on full display at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday night, CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian has the details.

Canada-U.S. women's hockey game draws crowd One of hockey's biggest rivalries was on full display at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday night, CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian has the details.

Arguably hockey’s greatest rivalry was reignited in Windsor on Wednesday night when the Canada and United States Women’s National teams faced off.

The two hockey powerhouses dropped the puck in an exhibition match at the WFCU Centre ahead of the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark.

Canada jumped out to a 2-0 lead, staved off a U.S. comeback, and held on for a 5-3 win.

Windsor-Essex hockey fans had a rare chance to watch some of the game’s best athletes suit up right in their own backyard.

Alanna Montague has travelled across the border to watch games previously but was glad to finally catch one close to home.

“I think it’s the rivalry period. It’s the passion that both teams show, how much they hate and love each other and how they play each other so tough,” said Montague.

Throughout the rink, young players and teams filled the seats, eager to watch the players they look up to.

The games top stars, like Canada’s Sarah Fillier and the U.S.’s Hilary Knight, took the ice as fans waved flags and carried supportive signs to their seats.

For Tenley and Tessa Thomson, Wednesday’s action was an inspiration to keep working hard on the ice.

“Definitely,” said the younger Tenley when asked if she aspires to one day play on the national team.

“It would be my dream to play at the same level these awesome girls are playing at,” added Tessa.

canada - us- women's hockey - windsor - oct 2026 Stephanie Wilson, a Maidstone resident, brought the same shirt she used at the 1997 women’s world championships to gather signatures from members of Canada’s national team. oct. 28, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

The game was a full circle moment for Stephanie Wilson, a Maidstone resident who attended the women’s championships in Kitchener in 1997, when she was 11-year-old.

Holding a T-shirt signed by members of the 1997 Canadian team, Wilson said it’s a “confidence booster” for young women to be able to see their role models featured more prominently.

“It’s amazing to see them on TV now. It never was there before; we just didn’t exist. Like I used to change in the trophy room before because no other girls were playing, so I changed in the trophy room when everybody else was changing in the dressing room,” Wilson said.

The U.S. and Canada will kick off world championship action against Switzerland and Sweden, respectively, on Nov. 6.

Windsor-Essex hockey fans won’t have to wait long to see the game’s top athletes play close to home again.

PWHL Detroit, a new expansion team in the women’s league, is set to begin its inaugural season on Dec. 6.