The National Football League is coming to Windsor for a sanctioned event later this month.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is teaming up with the NFL and will host a 'NFL Draft Party' on Saturday April 27 on the front lawn of city hall from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.



He says the event will feature NFL-themed interactive games, a draft viewing area, as well as a free football skills and coaching clinic for local youth.



Dilkens says it's going to be an exciting celebration and fans can expect to see some players.

"There is certain players that are going to be attending," says Dilkens. "So we won't announce those folks yet but think of some of the excitement that we have in the City of Windsor with some of the past players from our area, people like Luke Willson, think of Tyrone Crawford who played from the Dallas Cowboys from Windsor."



He says the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association will also host an event after the city's celebration.



"The DWBIA is also connecting into that event and they're going to have a great evening celebration on the streets of downtown Windsor," he says. "We're closing Ouellette from Park to University and they're will be lots going on there. "So it has taken a lot of work on our side to put all of our events together and make sure we're connecting in."



Dilkens says all hotel in Windsor's downtown core are expected to be full and adds Transit Windsor is also extending its hours of operation to shuttle football fans to and from the draft in Detroit.



The NFL Draft is taking place in downtown Detroit between April 25 and 27.



The draft is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of fans to the region.



Windsor's Theo Johnson is expected to be taken in this year's draft.



The tight end attended Holy Names Catholic High School and went to Penn State University.



