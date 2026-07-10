Windsor homeowners paying 12 per cent above average for home insurance premiums: report

Windsor homeowners are paying nearly 12 per cent above the Ontario average for home insurance premiums.

Rates.ca’s latest Home Insuramap report found that the estimated average home insurance premium in Windsor is $2,493 in 2026, about 11.5 per cent above the Ontario average of $2,235.

Most FSAs, or Forward Sortation Areas-referring to the first three characters of a postal code-in Ontario pay annual premiums of $2,000 to $2,500.

Out of 340 FSAs in this premium range, two FSAs-N8S and N8X-are at a high risk of floods from exterior sources, both of which are in Windsor.

Director of Insurance at Rates.ca David Mayer says N8X has the higher premium that’s 10.6 per cent above the provincial average.

“This carries high estimated premiums of $2,471, and it’s also rated high for sewer backup, wind-hail, and theft. Residents in that specific area are facing a pretty concentrated set of risks,” he says.

Mayer says a standard insurance policy will usually cover sudden and accidental water damage like burst pipes but not overland flooding and sewer backups, which are optional add-ons.

“Given that Windsor has been historically hit by water events and there is some aging sewer infrastructure and it experienced exactly those kinds of events this past weekend, this is a really important distinction for homeowners to understand,” he says. “They should ask their provider about those water coverages for sewer backup and overland water to make sure they are adequately protected.”

Mayer says it’s important for people to understand their insurance policies and water damage coverage.

“Questions you can ask are ‘Do you have overland water protection? Do you have sewer backup coverage? What are the limits and deductibles?,’” he says.

Ontario home insurance premiums are up 6.2 per cent year-over-year in 2026, according to the report, with wind-hail and system backup being two of the most widespread weather-related risks across the province.

Click here to check the rates for your postal code.