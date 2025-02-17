Some hockey fans in Windsor-Essex feel the on-ice rivalry between Canada and the United States is as 'hot as it's ever been.'

Canada held on to beat Finland 5-3 Monday afternoon in Boston at the 4 Nations Face-Off, moving Canada into Thursday's final against the United States.

The U.S., which faced Sweden later Monday in a game that didn't matter in the standings, defeated Canada 3-1 on Saturday in Montreal.

The rematch goes Thursday night in Boston.

Dan Primeau was among a group of hockey fans watching the game at John Maxx Sports and Wings at 3208 Dougall Ave. in Windsor.

Primeau says Thursday's game might be one of the biggest games in hockey.

"I just think with all the hate from the other night and with social media, it's just fueled it," he says.

Some happy fans at John Maxx on Dougall Avenue as Team Canada holds on to beat Finland, setting up a rematch with the Americans this Thursday at the #FourNationsFaceoff. ?@AM800CKLW?. pic.twitter.com/cHA8kJwJq9 — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) February 17, 2025

Mark Costello says this rematch will be epic.

"I think it's going to be one of the best entertaining games in a long, long time," he says.

Blaine Wallace says the rivalry right now is as hot as it's ever been.

"The Americans keep getting better. Canada has been pretty dominant for a long time; they want to come show the world that they're good, and we still want to be the best. It's as hot as it's ever been," he says.

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals in Team Canada's win over Finland, while Connor McDavid, Bryden Point, and Sidney Crosby, who scored an empty net goal late in the third period, also found the back of the net.

Canada was leading 4-0 going into the third period, but Finland made it interesting with three goals in the final frame, including two in the final 1:30 of the game.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in Canada's win.