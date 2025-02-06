A Windsor high school is getting new computers for its students to use thanks to a grant from Best Buy Canada.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School, located at 2425 Clover Ave., is getting $9,500 from Best Buy's Teen Tech Grant, which is aimed at improving tech equity for Canadian teens.

Over a dozen desktop computers and printers will now be available for use in the school's student centre, providing access to students who may not have technology available at home to complete assignments or homework.

Grade 11 student Miyah Sbeiti says these computers will break down a lot of education barriers for someone like herself who doesn't have a printer at home.

"It gets frustrating because teachers are limited to what they can print. So some teachers will post something on Google Classroom and ask us to print it. So now will this, I will be able to get that done," she says.

Grade 11 student Emily O'Hora says these computers are a great addition because some people don't have one at home or access to certain programs.

"Sometimes, I know especially with math homework and stuff, there are certain programs with homework on them, but I can't fully access them all at home," she says. "But now with the availability of these computers at school, I'm able to fully do my math homework at school and not worry about it at home later."

Principal Laura Beltran says there are some students in households that can't afford technology in their homes, so these computers will be used by hundreds of students.

"Especially during after-school times like after-school homework club that we have, where staff and students work collaboratively with one another," she says. "Students will be able to access software programs, online tutoring, and their Google classrooms-just that step forward with those 21st-century technology skills that all of our students need."

Eight schools in Canada received the grants, and St. Joseph's was just one of two in Ontario to receive the funding.