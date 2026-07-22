Windsor Goodfellows receive $10,000 donation for Lunch Bag program

Caesars Windsor Cares helps the Windsor Goodfellows pack bags for their Lunch Bags for the Homeless program. July 21, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

A large donation to the Windsor Goodfellows will help to provide lunches and snacks to those experiencing homelessness.

Representatives from Caesars Windsor presented the Windsor Goodfellows with a $10,000 donation through the Caesars Windsor Cares on Tuesday morning.

This funding will directly support the Goodfellows’ Lunch Bags for the Homeless program. This program provides nutritious lunches and snacks within a bag to individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity throughout Windsor-Essex.

This program runs every Tuesday and Friday, where up to 125 lunch bags are handed out on those days to the homeless.

The bags feature items such as milk, pop, juice, bread, peanut butter, jam, cookies, pudding, and more.

am800-news-goodfellows-caesars-care-july-21-2026 Caesars Windsor presents the Windsor Goodfellows with a $10,000 donation through the Caesars Windsor Cares. July 21, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Steve Harrison, President of Windsor Goodfellows, says they try to give them some protein and some sugar.

“Certainly if they don’t have a home, they don’t have a kitchen, so they can’t cook. So we give them something that’s going to boost their system for the day. Hopefully it gives them relieve some of that hunger for the day. So there’s granola bars, there’s pudding, there’s a can of pop, there’s a can of Gatorade, there’s other items in there that they can use, some bread to make sandwiches.”

Harrison says they started the program roughly four years ago when they saw the demand was there.

“Initially the program was non-existent, and we’d have them come to the front door. So we’d make up a grab bag almost, and then we realized that this is a definite need in the community. So we did get some seed money, and over the last few years, the program has certainly grown. They knew who we are, they know where to come, and they’re pretty regulars.”

Jim Calder, volunteer at Goodfellows for six years, says he’s formed a bond with those who come by Goodfellows and says he’s happy to be volunteering.

“We’re doing our part, more and more come in every week, but we’re doing something that should be done.”

am800-news-goodfellows-sign-july-21-2026 Windsor Goodfellows' sign. July 21, 2026.

Chris was one of many who received a bag on Tuesday. She says there’s comfort in knowing she can go to Goodfellows weekly.

“It’s a big help, it’s loving, and it’s caring, and you know that they are there for you. And if you need it, it’s always there.”

Harrison says when the program first started four years ago, they would give out roughly 60 bags each day of the program, which has now grown to 125 bags.

All of the food used in the program is sourced locally.