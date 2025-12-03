The people of Windsor-Essex came through for the annual Windsor Goodfellows newspaper fundraising campaign.

Between November 27 and the 29, volunteers stood on street corners and in intersections in Windsor, Tecumseh, and LaSalle to collect donations to support the Goodfellows.

In all, $381,575 was raised, surpassing the goal of $375,000.

Last year, $366,000 was raised through the newspaper drive.

Chair of the Old Newsboys Paper Drive Steve Harrison says the total is absolutely fabulous.

"We have over 600 volunteers who are just so dedicated out there," he says. "The weather on Thursday was pretty crummy, so kudos to our volunteer group. Certainly to all the people who gave from Windsor. Tecumseh and LaSalle. It was a great campaign this year."

Harrison says he was nervous heading into this year's campaign given the need in the community.

"Just over the top happy about the final number. It will go a long way in keeping our programs alive," he says.

Money raised during the campaign supports a number of the Goodfellows community programs, where $0.95 of every dollar raised goes directly back into the community, supporting what the organization calls essential, year-round services, including food banks, children's breakfast programs, a shoe and boot program, school nutrition programs, lunch bags for the homeless, and their Christmas dinner box.