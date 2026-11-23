Maurizio Romeo with the City of Windsor Public Works department seen volunteering with the Windsor Goodfellows at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road on Thursday Nov. 28, 2024

The Windsor Goodfellows are getting ready for their annual newspaper drive later this week.

Volunteers will be out collecting donations across Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The organization is once again aiming to raise $375,000, matching last year’s goal. In 2025, the campaign brought in more than $381,000.

Donations support several programs run by the Goodfellows throughout the year, including food assistance, school breakfast programs and support for unhoused residents.

Windsor Goodfellows president Steve Harrison says hundreds of volunteers are preparing to hit the streets.

“We’re very busy right now. We have 24 teams with about 600 plus volunteers on the streets, starting Thursday, November 26th, the 27th, and 28th. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” he said.

Harrison says the Goodfellows have five main programs the annual initiative supports.

“We have the food box for those who qualify year round, and we have a breakfast program in 30 local schools. We have a footwear program for shoes and boots for children from JK to Grade 8, we have lunch bags for the unhoused, and then we have a Christmas giving plan as well,” Harrison said.

Harrison says the organization’s low overhead means most of the money collected goes directly back into programs.

“Any donation at all, it all adds up. And I’d just like to say that we have one part-time employee, and everybody else here is a volunteer. So, for every dollar that people contribute, 95 cents of that goes right back into the programs,” he said.

Residents are also being encouraged to keep some cash handy ahead of the three-day campaign, as volunteers will be collecting donations at locations throughout Windsor-Essex.