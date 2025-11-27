Be cautious around busy intersections in the city as the Windsor Goodfellows are now collecting donations.

The Goodfellows started their annual paper drive early this morning and will be collecting donation until Saturday evening.

The organization is celebrating 115 years while the paper drive itself is in its 111th year.

The group has a fundraising goal of $375,000 this year, and are aiming to raise 45 per cent of their annual funds through the paper drive.

The sales from the drive will support vital community programs including food banks, children's breakfast programs, school nutrition programs, lunch bags for the homeless, and their Christmas Dinner box.

Tiz Cipolla was at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road.

He says he's been a volunteer for over 10 years.

"It's a lot of people in need right now, so this is more and more important than every to give a little bit, and try to help some people out."

Zachary Hertel was also at Ouellette and Tecumseh, and says it's been a great day so far.

"It's been cold, but people are opening their windows and they are sharing the love."

Hertel says CUPE 82, the city's outdoor workers, get Ouellette and Tecumseh which is one of the busiest intersections.

"This is my second year handing out papers for Goodfellows, I've been with the city for seven years, I am a union executive so it's good to give back to the community."

Last year, $366,000 was raised through the paper drive.

Volunteers will be stationed in Windsor, Tecumseh, and LaSalle are various locations such as Walmart and Zehrs.