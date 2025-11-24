The Windsor Goodfellows are gearing up for their annual paper drive.

The community can expect to see a number of volunteers out on city streets collecting donations starting Nov. 27 until Nov. 29.

The organization is celebrating 115 years while the paper drive itself is in its 111th year.

The group is aiming to raise 45 per cent of their annual funds and has a fundraising goal of $375,000 for the paper drive.

For more than a century, the paper sales have supported vital community programs where $0.95 of every dollar raised goes directly back into the community, supporting essential, year-round services including food banks, children's breakfast programs, school nutrition programs, lunch bags for the homeless, and their Christmas Dinner box.

Brian Beaumont, President of Windsor Goodfellows, says it's been a challenging year.

"The first part of the year was not as busy, but the last four months we have seen a large increase in new families coming, so the money collected this year will go a long way to help make sure that we can keep all of our programs at full strength, and be able to keep everything running for the next year."

He says they couldn't do this without all of the volunteers.

"All the people that work on the street corners selling the papers, everybody that works in the warehouse and in the office, people that come down and pack all the time... it's all volunteers, all volunteer-based. So, over $0.95 of every dollar that we collect we're able to put right back out into the community."

Beaumont says the local community is so giving.

"The community in Windsor is so, so generous, we've been so fortunate and we need you again this year. So, please remember to keep some change or some bills - we like bills too - keep some money in your cars... we will be on the street corners and in some of the stores."

Last year, $366,000 was raised through the paper drive.

This year, volunteers will be stationed in Windsor, Tecumseh, and LaSalle.

New this year will be the Tap to Donate to make donating easier than ever. The Walmart locations in Windsor, along with the Zehrs stores in LaSalle and Tecumseh will have the tap-to-donate terminals for those who may not have cash on hand.