The City of Windsor is planning a birthday bash.

The city will celebrate its 134th birthday on Saturday, May 9 outside at City Hall Square West in downtown Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's going to be a fun city event.

He says the birthday party will include live entertainment, along with some free snacks such as hot dogs and cupcakes.

"Folks are of course welcome to attend, and let's celebrate our city," he says. "We got so many great things happening."

Dilkens says city hall square is a great place to celebrate the city's birthday.

"The civic square is just a fantastic place to gather," says Dilkens. "I know the pumps are working again, so the water is on, and the number of people comes down. We put the water on; it's amazing how water attracts people. It's such a beautiful space and a great place to celebrate together our beautiful city and all the excitement we have going on."

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The birthday party will also include recreation demonstrations and family-friendly games and activities.

Dilkens and members of city council will be on hand to cut the ceremonial birthday cake.

The birthday bash runs from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.