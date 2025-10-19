Multiple charges have been laid against a suspect accused in an armed theft of fuel in Windsor.

Officers were called to a robbery at a gas station in the 90 block of Erie Street East just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a man pumped fuel and then started to drive away without paying.

An employee reportedly ran after the vehicle and opened the driver’s side door. The suspect then allegedly grabbed a handgun from the passenger seat, pointed it at the employee, and threatened to shoot.

Police said the suspect also pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the employee before speeding away.

A 41-year-old man was identified and arrested in a parking lot in the 2400 block of McDougall Street on Friday.

He has been charged with: