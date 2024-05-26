The totals have been tallied for this year's McHappy Day and a local franchisee was one of the top two fundraisers across the country.

Jason Trussell's franchise managed to raise over $235,000.



The total across the country was over $8.9 million.



Funds were raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada and various local children's charities.



In a news release, McDonald's officials said Trussell and his team are dedicated to raising funds for the RMHC and hold fundraising events throughout the year including the Big Red Shoe Run, providing their staff with free meals in exchange for a $1 donation and encouraging local businesses to make donations.



His team also sold over 10,000 pairs of McHappy Day socks this year.



"Thanks to the generous support of McDonald's Canada, restaurant teams, and guests on McHappy Day and every day, RMHC can continue caring for families across Canada so they can focus on what matters most - their sick child," president and CEO at RMHC Canada Kate Horton said.

