The Windsor Food Festival is returning to the Riverfront Festival Plaza for a second year this weekend.

The event began Friday and runs through Sunday night.



Organizer Shahdesh Kshatriya says the festival offers food, vendors and a kid zone.



"The families can come and bring their children, they can play here and families can enjoy. Then my festival offers entertainment. It's all local artists like saxophone, piano, flute, many more artists like dancers."



He says the festival is a chance for vendors who don't have restaurants to showcase their food.



"I give them also a chance to show your food skills, culinary skills all in this festival, and if people like it then you can open up a restaurant. So I'm encouraging people for their art, for their skills, that's my whole point is because I also come from that background."



Kshatriya says this year's festival theme is "Go Green" and vendors will be using recyclable cutlery.



"On this huge scale, when we are doing a festival there's a lot of cutleries, plastic and plastic spoons. All are cheaper because people buy them from China or where ever it is. It's all not biodegrade, not disposable also, and it's not friendly."



Gates open at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 a.m. Saturday night and 11 p.m. Sunday.



A live DJ will spin tunes on the Saturday night for dancing along the riverfront.



Kshatriya says admission is free and he's expecting between 6,000-7,000 people to attend the event.



Attendees will be asked to register on their way into the festival by scanning a QR code.

