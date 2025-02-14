It's regarded as the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day.

It's often celebrated with chocolates, cards, and flowers.

Christian Wojdylo, owner, K. Michael's Flowers and Gifts, 4974 Tecumseh Rd E, says his most loyal customers have been placing orders.

"We've got a lot of people calling, a lot of good friends, hockey communities that I've been apart of throughout my life, everybody's calling and excited to be apart of Valentine's Day," he said. "I expect it to be a lot of fun, and busy, and I'm looking forward to it."

Wojdylo says everyone loves the standard roses, however he says his customers often trust the florists to be creative with their arrangements.

"I think this year we're going to see more diversity in the types of arrangements that are going to be out there, where you might get a pop of colour that you might not expect," Wojdylo said.

Wojdylo says deliveries a fun part of the job especially surprising people on Valentine's Day.

He says he has family members coming in from out of town to help out.

"We'll have lots of drivers out on the road," he said. "It is difficult to get everything out at the exact time everyone wants, so we try to help everyone understand, manage expectations on when our drivers are going to get there, but with the amount of support we have I think everyone is going to get their flowers and be very happy in a timely manner."

Wojdylo they are able to accommodate walk-in orders on Friday Feb. 14.