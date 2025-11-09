It may be cold outside, but Windsor is heating up thanks to some local firefighters.

12 members of Windsor Fire and Rescue have come together for a sizzling 2026 calendar shoot — raising money for the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund and the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Firefighter Corey Donaldson said it was important to them that the money raised stay local.

"Every year the calendar committee does choose a different charity, so this we decided to choose the Windsor Cancer Foundation," Donaldson said.

"Cancer hits home to pretty much everyone, right?"

Donaldson said they always launch calendar sales near the holidays.

"We think it makes a great stocking stuffer or gag gift, or a secret Santa gift, so you can pick up the calendars one for $15 or two for $25," he said.

Donaldson said purchases can be made at Devonshire Mall.

"You can follow us on Facebook -- if you look us up and follow, we'll release dates on when you pick up the calendar, but we're pretty much at the mall every weekend in the holiday season so come on by. We enjoy interacting with the community," said Donaldson.

Donaldson said firefighters featured in the calendar are usually on hand to sign and meet the public.

The calendars are on sale for the next two months: $15 for one and $25 for two.