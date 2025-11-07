A chance to enjoy some homemade chili and support local firefighters.

The annual Firefighter's Chilifest will take place this evening at the Hellenic Cultural Centre.

The all-you-can-eat event will feature 47 different chili's from Windsor-Essex restaurants, as well as from local firehalls.

Those in attendance can cast their vote to help crown this year's Best Chili Award winner.

Proceeds from the event will go directly back to the community.

Windsor firefighter Derek Bull says because of this event, they're able to give back.

"All the money raised there is going to go directly back to the community. One of the major groups that's going to benefit from this is the school breakfast program. We hit the schools, we give them money directly from this event. It's great."

He says there's a chili for everyone.

"They do a super hot, they do a hot, they do a veggie, a vegan, any chili that you're into... they're going to have it there. We're also going to have where you get a vote, so when you walk in you're going to get a vote, there's going to be a jar next to that chili, and if you like that chili, you vote for that restaurant, and that restaurant gets the 2025 Windsor's Top Chili."

Bull says they're happy to give back.

"And we see the need that's out there, and it's nice for us to give back. Unfortunately, a lot of times we go to bad situations, and to give this money back to the community, it helps us and heals us with all the bad stuff that we see."

Bull says they're hoping to see between 500 and 700 people in attendance throughout the night.

As a bonus, the Windsor Firefighters 2026 Calendars will be available for purchase at the event.

The event will run between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.