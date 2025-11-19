No injuries are reported following a house fire on Victoria Avenue Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Victoria Avenue, between Ellis Street West and Montrose Street. Fire crews said thick smoke was seen when they arrived.

An update provided by fire crews on social media said the fire was in the basement of a single-family home. The blaze was reportedly spreading 'rapidly' and crews switched to a defensive strategy.

Just before 7 p.m., Windsor Fire said all crews made it out of the building safely. 32 firefighters were reported on scene working alongside Windsor police and EMS.

As of 8 p.m., Windsor Fire officials stated they were able to re-enter the house to perform overhaul.

The house appeared to be under renovations. Crews remain on scene as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Simultaneously crews responded to a fire at the corner of Ellis Street East and Dufferin Place. Windsor Fire attributed careless cooking to the cause.