A record-breaking year thanks to the community purchasing the 2026 Firefighters calendar.

Windsor Fire and Rescue put out their annual calendar at the end of 2025, and it was announced on Thursday that nearly $14,000 was raised.

This funding will directly support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

12 members of the Windsor Fire and Rescue Service came together for a sizzling calendar shoot at the fire headquarters, with the photos being captured by local photographer Ryan Ouellette.

Joe Paonesa, Training Officer with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, says they couldn't have raised this much without the community support.

"Last year we hit about that mark, so that was the goal again, and we are very happy with the number we were able to raise this year."

He says they were happy to give back to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

"Everybody in the community has, through one way or another, been touched by cancer, and whether it's through their own experience or a family member, they do so much for everybody in fighting that battle, and we just wanted to do our part to help support them."

Paonesa says work on the 2027 calendar is already underway.

"We're looking for local charities once again; they can submit to the Windsor Benefit Fund, and we'll be selecting within the next few months here for our next calendar of who we'll be supporting."

The calendars were being sold for $15 each.

More information can be found on the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund website.