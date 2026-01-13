A reminder to remain in the kitchen when cooking.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services states there were over 180 cooking or stove fires in 2025 in Windsor, with 13 alone in December.

According to the Fire Safety Council, unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires.

Windsor Fire Services are reminding residents to always remain in the kitchen when cooking, don't cook when you're tired or distracted, and always have a lid nearby in case cooking gets out of hand.

John Smith, Chief Fire Prevention Officer, says kitchens can hold very flammable items.

"If they get too far going, we do have where it turns into a more serious house fire where you could be evacuated from the house to the extent where they attend for an upgraded working structure fire, which means it's usually a more intense fire where they're going to be put out of their home for a longer period of time."

He says there are a few tips residents can follow.

"Make sure that they have any open pots that they're using grease, or anything that they're frying, that they have a lid they can cover it just in case there is an incident where it overheats, and ignites. Try to take cellphone calls in the kitchen, try not to leave the kitchen, try not to cook when you're sleepy, always make sure you have working smoke alarms."

Smith says a stove fire can happen fast.

"We just want people to be aware that we are getting a lot of those fires, and it's usually because they get distracted, they forget to leave the stove off when they leave the house. Watch your pets too... dogs like to reach up onto the stove, any animals can accidentally turn on the stove."

Cooking is the third leading cause of fatal home fires in Ontario behind arson and cigarette fires.

Never leave oil or grease unattended and never use water on a grease fire. Put a lid on the pot or pan, and turn the heat off.

If there is a fire in the oven, turn the heat off, and leave the door closed until the fire is completely out.