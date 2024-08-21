Windsor Fire & Rescue Services are looking for information from the public related to a fire investigation.

According to investigators, on Wednesday morning before 3:30 a.m. a fire took place in the 900 block of Randolph Avenue.



Fire officials say a Molotov cocktail was found on scene.



No injuries were reported and damage was minor, with around $500 in damage caused to a fence.



However, investigators believe it could have been worse.



They're asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.

