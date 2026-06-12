Windsor Fire launches regional training centre initiative

Windsor Fire and Rescue logo on the side of a fire truck.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services has launched a new Regional Training Centre initiative in partnership with fire departments across Essex County.

This program allows firefighters to complete mandatory provincial certification training locally rather than of travelling outside the region.

The initiative will reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen coordination among departments in Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Amherstburg, Lakeshore, Essex, Kingsville, and Leamington.

This program is being supported by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.

Speaking on AM800’s The Shift with Patty Handysides, Jamie Waffle, Chief of Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, says this saves money for the services.

“What this allows us to do is facilitate training within our own backyard, so to speak, so that we are not navigating continuous costs with travel requirements, housing people to travel, meal replacement.”

He says effective July 2026, the province has mandated that there needs to be consistent training across Ontario.

“Whether you’re a volunteer department, or you’re a full-time department, there’s a number of training requirements with various standards that need to be met, and that comes into effect July 2026. So not only have we been working to ensure that our members our certified in these areas, we also have to maintain those certifications over the years to come.”

Waffle says the first training centre will be held today. (June 12)

“That’s actually being hosted in Leamington, so a number of departments are coming alongside, they’ll be out in Leamington and they get to share these resources. And this time we’re at one of their facilities, next time it could be at one of Windsor’s facilities. So wherever the need is it’s really opened up to our regional partners.”

Ontario fire departments are required to be trained and certified to provide the fire protection services determined by their municipalities.

Beyond cost savings, the initiative strengthens regional coordination and mutual aid response by ensuring firefighters from across Windsor-Essex train together.