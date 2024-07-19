Windsor fire says the source of the gas smell has been located.
Officials say the smell is dissipating and there is no harm to the public at this time.
The fire service said on Friday morning, it was working to find the source of the smell and told the public there was no need to call 911 to report the smell.
Update on gas smell. Source of release has been located by Windsor Fire. The smell will be dissipating. No harm to the public at this time. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 19, 2024
Windsor Residences. Windsor Fire is aware of a unknown gas smell in the west end. Please do not call 911 to report this smell. Windsor Fire will continue to find the source. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 19, 2024