Windsor fire says the source of the gas smell has been located.

Officials say the smell is dissipating and there is no harm to the public at this time.



The fire service said on Friday morning, it was working to find the source of the smell and told the public there was no need to call 911 to report the smell.

Update on gas smell. Source of release has been located by Windsor Fire. The smell will be dissipating. No harm to the public at this time. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 19, 2024