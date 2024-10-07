A call to action to the public to make sure their home has a working smoke alarm.

The message is coming from Windsor Fire and Rescue Services as part of Fire Prevention Week, as this year's theme is "Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!"

During a news conference Monday at Windsor Fire and Rescue headquarters, Chief Stephen Laforet says it's not enough to just have to smoke alarm; they have to work.

LaForet says the smoke alarm needs to have fresh batteries in them; test them, and you have to have the right number of smoke alarms in your home—one on every floor and outside the sleeping areas.

He says it's all about getting an early warning.

"Get out. Know what to do and where to go when that smoke alarm sounds so there's no delay and you can get out safely," says Laforet. "It's a lot better to be in your front yard waiting for us to arrive than to be inside, hoping we get there in time."

In 2023, Ontario suffered 123 fire deaths, compared to 133 fire-related deaths during 2022, which was the highest figure in more than 20 years.

Laforet says Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to 293 fires in 2023.

"There were 28 civilian injuries, one civilian fatality, and 17 firefighter injuries, and the dollar loss of all those fires amounted to over $25 million," he says. "The frustrating part is that we have the answers; there's no mystery when it comes to preventing fire injuries and deaths. We know for a fact that working smoke alarms saves lives."

Laforet says it's very frustrating.

"Of the fires we're investigating right now, we're seeing up to 50 percent where there either wasn't a working smoke alarm or there was one, or maybe there was no battery or it was malfunctioning, or in some cases, simply not enough," he says.

In Ontario, smoke alarms have been legally required to be installed on every storey and outside all sleeping areas since 2006.

Fire Prevention Week runs until Saturday, Oct. 12. Click here for more on the list of events being hosted by Windsor Fire and Rescue during the week.

The public is asked to take the following actions to ensure their family is safe:

- Install smoke alarms outside each sleeping area and on every storey of the home, including the basement.

- Test smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button.

- Replace smoke alarm batteries at least once a year.

- Replace any alarm that is over 10 years old or does not respond during testing.

- Practice a home fire escape plan regularly to ensure everyone knows how to evacuate safely in an emergency.