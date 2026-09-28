Windsor fire chief urges residents to test smoke alarms on ‘Saved by the Beep’ day

Windsor Fire Chief Jamie Waffle is urging residents to press the test button on their smoke alarms Monday as part of Ontario’s annual “Saved by the Beep” campaign.

Residents are encouraged to test smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries at least once a year, and replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

The campaign comes as fire deaths remain a concern across the province. In 2025, 127 people died in 112 fatal fires, and 77 fire-related deaths have been recorded so far this year.

Waffle says many fatal fires continue to involve homes without working smoke alarms, despite years of public education.

“When it comes to the City of Windsor, the number one causes of fires remain careless smoking and careless cooking. Often tied in with drinking right? Being intoxicated and forgetting that you have food on the stove,” Waffle said.

Waffle says firefighters still encounter situations where residents remove batteries after nuisance alarms caused by cooking and forget to replace them.

He says one factor frequently separates survivable incidents from tragedies.

“Most of the fatalities I’ve been to in my career almost always have been without a working smoke alarm,” said Waffle.

This year’s campaign focuses on students and young adults living on their own for the first time. Waffle says many may not be aware of the fire safety responsibilities that come with renting or living independently.

He says a working smoke alarm remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent a tragedy, providing valuable time to escape when a fire breaks out.

“The consequences of not having a working smoke alarm can be a fatality if you don’t have them. They are a great reminder of a small thing to do to save lives of our families and our community members,” said Waffle.

Looking ahead to Fire Prevention Week, which begins October 5, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services will also focus on lithium-ion battery safety. Residents are being encouraged to use approved chargers, charge devices on hard surfaces, and unplug batteries once they are fully charged.

Waffle says prevention staff will also be conducting public education events throughout the community during Fire Prevention Week, including appearances at Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall.